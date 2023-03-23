Nightly tarawih prayers return to HDB void decks for the first time since 2019

SINGAPORE – Nightly congregational tarawih prayers have resumed at void decks across the Republic for the first time since the pandemic.

Muslims here began fasting for the month of Ramadan on Thursday, with the prayers beginning from Wednesday night.

The special prayers, which Muslims perform only during Ramadan, are held mainly at mosques.

Spaces at the void decks of Housing Board flats have also served as locations for over 30 years. This practice, however, was halted from 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) issued a guidebook with instructions as to how Muslims could perform tarawih prayers at home.

In 2021 and 2022, mosques welcomed back worshippers for the prayers, but at limited capacities.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that several qaryah, or community groups, had been given the green light to hold the congregational prayers at void-decks during the fasting month.

He said that many qaryah groups had expressed their wish to hold tarawih prayers at void decks.

PM Lee added: “I am glad that after discussions with Muis, we have come to an understanding, and Muis has been able to allow many qaryah groups to proceed with their original plans.”

He also urged non-Muslims to participate in breaking fast with their Muslim friends and visit the Ramadan bazaars during the festive season, and wished all Muslims a “blessed and meaningful Ramadan”.

On March 13, Muis had announced that tarawih prayers would be conducted at all 67 mosques across Singapore, although 10 of them require bookings due to limited space and high demand.