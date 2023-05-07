Nightlife outlets at Orchard Towers struggle to find new homes ahead of impending ban

SINGAPORE - Operators of nightlife establishments in Orchard Towers say they are struggling to find alternative sites for their clubs, even with the extension of a deadline that will ban public entertainment outlets in the development beyond July 2023.

Harry, who declined to give his full name, said operators were told they could switch to running eateries to remain at the mixed-development buildings.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said operators could switch to other commercial uses such as family restaurants, shops, or gym and fitness centres.

Said Harry, who manages two bars in Orchard Towers: “We have been in the nightclub business for 25 years, and we have no idea how to run a restaurant.”

The 58-year-old added that the space the bars occupy currently does not have the facilities to operate restaurants.

“For example, we would have to install exhaust vents to disperse the fumes, which would cost a lot of money.

“The idea for us to change to a restaurant is as good as telling us to close down,” added Harry.

In July 2022, police informed business operators and property owners that they would not renew public entertainment licences for outlets in Orchard Towers beyond May 31, 2023.

Nightlife establishments at Orchard Towers include Jamboree Bar & Cafe, Top 5 and Orchard Supreme KTV.

After receiving feedback from operators and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, police announced on April 13 an extension to the deadline to end-July, to facilitate the nightlife outlets’ transition to alternative arrangements.

Harry said he has been scouting for alternative sites for his clubs since the announcement in 2022.

“I called the Urban Redevelopment Authority and asked them for help, and if we could move to places like International Building, Cuppage Plaza and Orchard Plaza. But they said that we cannot operate as nightclubs there.

“They then directed me to CapitaLand to inquire about potential locations, but CapitaLand told me that they don’t have any premises that we could use as a nightclub.

“Where do we go from here? We are all lost,” said Harry.