Nightclub tells police S. Korean DJ’s shows will not contain Buddhist elements after warning

SINGAPORE - The nightclub hosting a South Korean DJ who is known for dressing like a monk and bringing in elements of Buddhism in his shows has told the authorities that his performance here will not contain anything religious.

This comes after police spoke to the establishment, following calls by the Singapore Buddhist Federation that the shows should be cancelled.

The DJ, known as NewJeansNim, is due to perform at Club Rich Singapore in Middle Road on June 19 and 20.

The police said in a statement on May 21 that they had advised the nightclub to adhere to the conditions of their public entertainment licence.

According to these licence conditions, the establishment must ensure that any public entertainment provided is not likely to be offensive to any race, religion, ethnicity or nationality, or potentially cause disharmony among different groups, said the police.

They added that NewJeansNim’s shows “may be in violation of this condition”, given the nature of the planned performance.

The nightclub has told the police that it will keep to licencing conditions and ensure “the performance will not involve any elements associated with religion, be it in the attire, hand gestures, artefacts, songs and lyrics”, said the statement.

“The police are committed to ensuring strict adherence to licencing conditions, and any breaches will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. Operators found to be in breach of the licencing conditions may have their licences revoked,” said the police.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation had earlier called on the authorities not to approve any performances by NewJeansNim.

In a Facebook post on May 19, the federation said DJ NewJeansNim is not a monk and should not put on a monk’s robe to perform, adding that it is against the Vinaya – a disciplinary code for monks.