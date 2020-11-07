Night spots to open in pilot

A small number of nightlife establishments will be allowed to operate by next month or January for two to three months, under a pilot scheme by the Government to support the flagging industry.

These joints must, however, adopt safe management measures, such as ensuring customers wear masks even when singing. Customers of nightclubs and karaoke joints must also prove they have passed a Covid-19 test.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs said they are working with associations to identify a small number of nightlife businesses to participate in the pilots - up to 10 bars or pubs, 10 karaoke outlets and five nightclubs.

Establishments can also get financial support packages to either pivot their operations, or exit the industry with a one-off payment and retrenchment benefits support.

