Night Safari’s animal show returns with new amphitheatre, revamped cast and storyline

SINGAPORE – The Night Safari’s Creatures of the Night show reopened on Tuesday in a new amphitheatre with a refreshed cast and storyline.

The new 1,000-seat theatre next to the park entrance is 30 per cent bigger than its predecessor and fully sheltered, which allows the animal show to proceed regardless of weather conditions.

Alongside pre-existing animal ambassadors such as the fennec fox, the show will feature three new species – the Indian crested porcupines, raccoon dogs and bearded pigs.

Ms Chan Poh Shan, assistant vice-president of animal behaviour and programmes at Mandai Wildlife Group, said that such animal presentations are an important way for guests to learn more about the animals and where they fit in the larger ecosystem.

She added: “With the refreshed presentation narrative, we have introduced more animals that guests may not otherwise have the chance to see and shine the spotlight on the enigmatic wildlife that come out under the cover of darkness, and their astounding natural abilities.”