Night respite scheme for caregivers of those with dementia benefited over 10 since 2019

SINGAPORE – Mrs Angela Cheong was at a loss as to what to do when her father, who has had dementia for 10 years, started displaying bizarre behaviours daily from about late afternoon to 9pm in early 2020.

The 75-year-old man would pace around the house and repeatedly demand to be brought home, even though he was at home. When family members cajoled him, he would scold them, said Mrs Cheong.

On one occasion, he even ran away from their current home in Chinatown and went back to the family’s old place in Tanjong Pagar.

“It made me very scared and stressed at home, because you would not know what would trigger him. A method of coaxing him today might not work tomorrow. So it’s like I had to tiptoe while at home,” said Mrs Cheong, adding that she would have to rush home from her work at a lighting manufacturer to take care of her father.

It turned out that her father was suffering from sundowning syndrome. That is when those with dementia slip into a state of confusion in the late afternoon, often lasting into the night.

Some symptoms include restlessness, agitation, suspicion and disorientation. These behaviours are due to changes in one’s biological clock, leading to confused sleep-wake cycles.

Mr Cheong’s condition tapered off in the beginning of 2022, after his doctor prescribed medication to help him cope with sundowning.

A night respite programme has been piloted to give caregivers like Mrs Cheong some respite if their loved ones experience difficulties sleeping at night, especially if they display sundowning behaviours.

Three care homes – Vanguard Woodlands, Peacehaven Nursing Home and St Joseph’s Home – provide the overnight service from 7pm to 7am on weekdays.

The initiative has benefited more than 10 clients since it began in December 2019. The pilot was temporarily suspended in early 2020 due to Covid-19, but resumed in phases from late 2021 and has been fully operational since October 2022.

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), which runs the pilot, said trained care staff provide meaningful engagement and companionship for the dementia patients.

Depending on the care homes, geriatric chairs or beds are available for the clients to sleep on when they feel tired and sleepy. Staff may also work with the caregivers on reversing the clients’ body clock to normalise their lifestyles, added AIC.

The caregivers can decide when and how frequently they want to send their loved ones to the programme, depending on the families’ needs. Transport is also provided if needed.