Nicoll Highway accident: Two of three cyclists out of hospital; driver nabbed

Two of the three cyclists admitted to hospital after an accident on Nicoll Highway involving a car have been discharged, while the remaining one has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Mr Ronnie Faizal Tan, 54, who was part of the group of 14 cyclists during the incident last Saturday, said he was relieved to hear that the three cyclists were doing better.

"At the time, I was worried when I saw the situation of my injured friend. His condition looked very serious," the halal marketplace consultant said yesterday.

The police said in a statement yesterday that a 39-year-old man had been arrested for drink driving in relation to the incident that took place on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road at about 2am last Saturday.

Investigations are ongoing.

The three cyclists - two men aged 47 and 48, and a 47-year-old woman - were conscious when paramedics arrived.

Mr Tan said he was cycling ahead of the three when the incident occurred.

"I had noticed people lagging behind. Then another cyclist rode up to me and told me that an accident had occurred."

Mr Tan rode back to find out what had happened and saw one cyclist lying on the ground and another two limping. The police and ambulance were called immediately and all three were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.