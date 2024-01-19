Nice or not? Decorations in Senja estate raise questions about what’s acceptable in common areas

SINGAPORE - What is pleasing to the eye to one may not be the same to others.

That, along with safety during emergencies and clutter in common areas, is a thing to consider when it comes to decorating these spaces in HDB estates, experts and authorities told The Straits Times.

The issue arose after reports in January 2024 that a Senja Heights resident was asked by her town council to remove decorations she had put up along her Housing Board flat’s corridor.

The resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms San, decorated the common space with three canvases attached to wooden frames that weighed about 200g, and temporary stickers, or decals. The decorations cover the walls of about two units and can be removed easily without causing damage, she added.

Ms San, who works in business development and is in her 30s, said the decorations had been up for about six months when she received a notice from Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council (HBPTC) on Dec 21, 2023, requesting she remove them.

Town council representatives visited her flat that week, reiterating that the decorations had to be removed as they could be hazardous should they fall.

Ms San told ST that she was confused by the town council’s request as she had taken extra care to ensure her decorations did not violate any laws, pose danger to others, or damage property.

Referencing residents from other neighbourhoods whose social media posts on decorating their corridors with extensive festive decorations or similar framed artwork had gone viral, she questioned what regulations were in place regarding resident-initiated decor and what materials were acceptable.

“Why do some town councils allow this and why do some not?” she asked.

She added that she has no qualms about removing the fixtures if needed, but hopes for a more thorough explanation from the town council first.

In response to queries by ST, HBPTC said that it adopts a lighter approach to temporary decorations in common spaces, especially during festive seasons such as Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas.

However, it would be more concerning if the fixtures were of a more permanent nature as they could damage and stain the infrastructure of shared spaces, it added.

Such fixtures could also hinder cleaning and maintenance works, said HPBTC.

ST approached 17 town councils on resident-initiated decorations in common spaces; East Coast Town Council said it would not be responding at this time, while ST did not hear back from the others.

Ms San also approached her MP Edward Chia on the matter. She said he empathised with her, but cautioned her that not all her neighbours may share the same aesthetic preferences.