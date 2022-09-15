NHB's latest on-site heritage galleries feature Chinatown businesses

SINGAPORE - When Spring Court Restaurant, originally known as Wing Choon Yuen, was set up in 1929 by lorry driver Ho Loke Yee at Great World Amusement Park, it quickly established itself as a grand venue for wedding banquets.

Business was so brisk that it hosted up to four wedding banquets a night. The late Mr Ho often had to sleep over at the restaurant on a makeshift bed of dining tables.

It relocated to New Bridge Road in 1978 before moving to Upper Cross Street in 2004. However, artefacts at a "mini museum" in the restaurant still document and celebrate its past history.

These include a 1961 receipt for a wedding banquet costing $725.35 - a huge sum in those days - and a 1949 marriage certificate.

The heritage business is one of 11 featured in the National Heritage Board's (NHB) Street Corner Heritage Galleries in Chinatown that was launched on Thursday.

The scheme started in Balestier in March 2020 and featured five heritage businesses, followed by seven in Kampong Glam in April 2021, and eight in Little India in January this year. The fifth and final one will be rolled out in Geylang Serai in 2023.

NHB works closely with businesses with at least 30 years of history to fill up their "mini-museums" with heritage items.

It also provides funding for them to develop programmes such as talks and workshops, and offers them opportunities to take part in NHB events such as Singapore HeritageFest.

Mr Alvin Tan, NHB's deputy chief executive for policy and community, said the board hopes to raise public awareness of and generate greater support for heritage businesses, and equip them with the skills and experience to better showcase their heritage.

This will also make various precincts "living showcases" of heritage businesses, he said.

Madam Soon Puay Keow, Mr Ho's daughter-in-law and managing director of Spring Court Restaurant, told The Straits Times: "This scheme will help us promote our restaurant to more people, including tourists and the younger generation. As one of the oldest restaurants here, we hope to contribute to Singapore's culinary scene."

The 80-year-old added that the restaurant has evolved from serving Cantonese cuisine to uniquely Singaporean fare that incorporates ingredients from other dialects and races.