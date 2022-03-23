NHB launches dialect tours to showcase Kreta Ayer's rich history and heritage

SINGAPORE - Retiree Ang Bee Lian, a Mandarin volunteer docent since 2003, felt her conversational dialect was put to the test when she had to prepare her lines in Hokkien and Teochew to share about Kreta Ayer for a new tour series.

The 65-year-old depended on friends who were well-versed in the dialects to help her months ago.

Ms Ang is one of the 15 Mandarin docents who volunteered for a new pilot dialect series - Discover Through Dialects: Kreta Ayer Heritage Tours, which will take place every last Saturday of the month from March to December this year.

The 1.5 hour tour will be conducted in Cantonese, Teochew or Hokkien by rotation monthly.

Mr Alvin Tan, deputy chief executive (Policy and Community) with the National Heritage Board (NHB), said the pilot series targets seniors, those who are dialect-speaking, and anyone who is interested in tours in dialects.

"The dialect tours will complement our existing programmes in English and Mandarin.

"They will also increase accessibility to the history and heritage of the Kreta Ayer and Chinatown areas, and help us to reach out to different demographic," he said.

NHB hopes to reach out to 150 people with the new series, with each of the 10 tours taking in a maximum of 15 participants.

The Board will review public interest and feedback before deciding on holding more runs. Mr Tan said other Chinese dialects can be considered if there are guides who are proficient in them.

Work on the tours started in 2020 but was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Tan said.

Last June, NHB restarted the docents' training and began sharing the content with them again.

The tours will take participants to NHB's Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery, where they can learn more about five intangible cultural heritage elements introduced by early Chinese immigrants.

They include Chinese opera, nanyin music (an ancient form of Chinese opera music), Chinese puppetry, painting and calligraphy, and tea drinking and appreciation, all of which are still practised in the area.

They will also visit key landmarks including the iconic red and white Tong Ah building, former home of the Tong Ah Eating House known for its Nanyang breakfast of butter and kaya toast as well as Nanyang coffee.