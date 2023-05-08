NHB corrects errors in Tamil text of kebaya exhibition

SINGAPORE - It was a National Heritage Board (NHB) exhibition meant to draw attention to the kebaya as a cultural dress, but what caught the eye of some eagle-eyed members of the public instead were errors in the Tamil translations.

The exhibition at the Gardens by the Bay had a number of “Xes” in one of its exhibition boards instead of a Tamil letter.

The errors came to light after a picture of it was circulated online on Saturday.

Titled “Love, Kebaya”, the exhibition which started on April 26, aims to highlight the significance of the kebaya as a form of shared cultural heritage across South-east Asia, following its nomination in March to Unesco’s intangible heritage list.

The exhibition, which will also be held at the Tampines Hub later in May, showcases six unique kebaya designs from local craftsmen as well as photographs of women wearing the garment.

The NHB told The Straits Times the mistakes have since been corrected.

“The errors occurred when the entire introduction panel with text in all four official languages was reprinted ahead of the exhibition’s run at Gardens by the Bay that started on April 26,” said an NHB spokesman in response to queries.

“We would like to thank the public for raising this feedback to us. NHB will work closely with our vendors and improve our processes to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”

The exhibition had an initial run at the National Museum of Singapore from April 4 to 23.

Translation firms here said such an error could have happened because of incompatible fonts used during typesetting.

A spokesman from translation agency Lyric Technologies said: “The translation may have been fine but when they incorporate it into the design file, the font and having a non-Tamil native doing the typesetting may have resulted in the error.”

This is not the first Tamil translation blunder that has happened. During the National Day Parade show in 2020, one line of a Tamil song lyrics meant to read “My Singapore” had strokes and letters in the wrong places that made the words unintelligible.

The Tamil words for “friends” and “siblings” were also misspelt.

Singapore Translators vice-president of operations Dharmesh Gandham said this was why “qualified and experienced” translators are needed to review and edit translations.

“Let’s strive to eliminate translation errors and promote linguistic diversity and understanding in our global society,” he said.