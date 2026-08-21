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The TLDR: Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s community and arts service club m52 collaborates with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital to create an exhibit titled Sweet Memories of Singapore featuring local foods.

The paper mosaics, currently on display in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, were inspired by Singapore’s food heritage.

Hani Insyirah Ahmad Haffiz, 19, who is Indian-Chinese and learnt Mandarin as her mother tongue in school, found herself singing a Taiwanese classic, Tian Mi Mi, alongside a senior patient to break the ice, as they worked on their paper mosaic of a durian.

She was participating in the Sweet Memories of Singapore project – a series of mixed -media paper mosaics – that spanned five months from January to June 2026. It was organised by m52, the Community Arts Service Club under Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies.