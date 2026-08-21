Ngee Ann Polytechnic student club uses art to help senior patients as part of recovery
The TLDR: Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s community and arts service club m52 collaborates with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital to create an exhibit titled Sweet Memories of Singapore featuring local foods.
Megan Lee
- Ngee Ann Polytechnic's m52 club collaborated with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital to create a paper mosaic art exhibit featuring local Singaporean foods with senior patients.
- Twenty student volunteers worked with seniors over five months, using art to encourage emotional expression and interaction during patients’ rehabilitation.
- The exhibition, showcasing the patients' artworks, is displayed at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital until December 2026 and will be part of the hospital's Arts&Health Festival in October.
AI generated
Hani Insyirah Ahmad Haffiz, 19, who is Indian-Chinese and learnt Mandarin as her mother tongue in school, found herself singing a Taiwanese classic, Tian Mi Mi, alongside a senior patient to break the ice, as they worked on their paper mosaic of a durian.
She was participating in the Sweet Memories of Singapore project – a series of mixed-media paper mosaics – that spanned five months from January to June 2026. It was organised by m52, the Community Arts Service Club under Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies.