Ngee Ann Poly students seen urinating on 2 others in clip

Another video involving students harassing one another is making the rounds, this time involving students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

In the video clip, which was e-mailed to The Straits Times on Monday, a group of students clad in black T-shirts can be seen urinating on two naked students in a shower cubicle on the school grounds. The two students were made to squat and face the wall.

The police said they were alerted to the alleged incident at 535 Clementi Road on Monday at about 9.50pm.

In the video, which was also posted on social media, one of the students shouts "No showering!" when a victim tries to clean himself.

It is not clear when the video was posted online, but one of the participants had a surgical mask dangling from one ear. The students are allegedly from the NP Students' Union.

In a statement yesterday, the polytechnic said it is aware of the video circulating on social media, adding that it takes a serious view of the matter and does not condone or tolerate any form of misconduct.

"As part of our investigations, we have identified the students involved. None are freshmen. We have also ascertained that the incident did not take place during our freshmen orientation programme or as preparations for this orientation programme," said the polytechnic.

A third-year student in NP, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the polytechnic's students' union "has a notorious reputation for having a toxic environment and encouraging participation in multiple vices".

The 18-year-old student said: "I am not surprised by this behaviour, but I am deeply disappointed that these people have uploaded it (the clip) online without thinking about the consequences of their actions."

An NP alumnus, who wanted to be known only as Haziq, said: "Consensual or not, it's still not the right thing to do either way."

Criminal lawyer James Ow Yong of Kalco Law said that if the victims did not consent to being urinated on, the parties who urinated on them may be investigated for using criminal force.

Offenders younger than 21 may face probation or reformative training instead of the conventional sentences.

NP said that it is conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will act against students found to be in breach of its student code of conduct. It has also reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.

Previous cases at universities here

AUGUST 2019

Nanyang Technological University investigated inappropriate student behaviour at one of its freshman orientation camps. This came after a video circulated on social media showing a group of males and females chanting an inappropriate word while gyrating and gesturing at their genitals.

JUNE 2018

Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) taking part in an orientation camp were investigated after stripping during an unofficial outing to Siloso Beach on Sentosa. They had removed their clothing and undergarments in a game where teams had to form the longest line using articles of clothing. Some said they felt uncomfortable when they were pressured to strip.

JULY 2016

Some students from NUS were forced to take part in sexualised activities during an orientation camp. A freshman was grabbed from multiple directions by different students during one game that involved soap and water.

She also had to watch her male and female peers re-enact an incestuous rape scene as a forfeit.

Following an investigation, NUS penalised 30 senior students.

