Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s new audiometry booths cut the wait for hearing tests in half

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Head of Audiology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital Remy New demonstrates a hearing test using a portable audiometry booth at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on June 19.

SINGAPORE - Since Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) launched its Automated Audiometry Service in April, waiting times to access tests have been shortened significantly.

There are three audiometry booths that patients can use to self-administer hearing tests. This has halved the average waiting time for diagnostic tests to two weeks.

The service was launched to cope with increased demand for audiometry services. Audiometry refers to the process of testing an individual's ability to hear signals such as tones and speech.

Rena Bay, a 49-year-old administrator who used the booth for a regular check-up said: “I feel that the traditional one (by a staff member) is a little bit more intimidating.

“For the automated screening test, I am able to pace myself and see the progress of my test.”

In the booths, patients listen to a series of sounds at different volumes and pitches through a pair of headphones. They then indicate whether or not they can hear each sound.

Two of the three new booths have a touchscreen for patients to select if the sound came from their left or right side.

A tablet used by patients during hearing tests in a portable audiometry booth at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on June 19. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The third uses a clicker instead and is modelled like manually operated booths. This makes them more accessible for seniors who may be less comfortable with a touch screen, said the hospital.

With the automated booths, up to three patients can be tested at once, with one staff member to guide them. Previously, one staff member tested one patient at a time.

In 2025, 6,000 patients were tested at the hospital, using two manually operated booths. Remy New, head of Audiology at NTFGH, said this number is projected to grow in 2026 with the increased capacity provided by the new booths.

The original two manually operated booths continue to be used for more complex tests that require staff to be present, while the automated booths are used for simpler diagnostic tests to determine whether the patient needs further care.

“A lot of the time and effort we spend now is thinking about how we can cater for the hearing needs of a larger group, not just the individual patients that we serve,” said New.

Portable audiometry booths at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on June 19. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

“Shifting the time spent from basic diagnostics to population-level hearing health will help us better manage some of the incoming volume from an ageing population.”

Untreated hearing loss is associated with decreased social participation as it can make communication frustrating or difficult, said the hospital.

Monitoring this with regular checks is an important step to preserve quality of life, especially for seniors.