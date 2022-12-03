Ng Teng Fong General Hospital cuts operating theatre turnaround time from 21 minutes to 12

SINGAPORE – If the porter is not free, the surgeon may step in to help wheel the patient into the operating theatre.

This is the “all hands on deck” approach adopted by operating theatre staff at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) that has resulted in a shorter turnaround time between patients. This, in turn, means staff are usually able to finish work, and go home, on time.

The new workflow means everyone steps in to do what is needed. When the surgery is over, cleaners from other operating theatres will also help out so that the place can be ready for the next patient faster.

If an operation is more complex and help is needed, a call will bring nurses from another operating theatre who are currently free.

All this has shortened the turnaround time between patients from 21 minutes to 12.

There is no available data on the average operating theatre turnaround time in Singapore hospitals, but statistics in the United States last year showed that the average was 30 to 37 minutes.

NTFGH assistant director of nursing Joanna Tan said: “Our 120 operating theatre nurses are now able to achieve more and yet get off work on time. The time saved has also allowed for more protected time for cross-training to broaden their skill set.

“Our patients spend shorter time in the operating theatre, so those who undergo day surgery are now discharged earlier.”

This is one of several data-driven changes implemented since April this year.

The hospital’s chief executive, Dr Quek Lit Sin, expected a surge in demand once measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic eased, so he appealed to staff to find creative ways of improving workflow.

Manpower was already stretched, with the hospital short of about 100 nurses.

He said: “I have the money, but I can’t get the people.”

All hospitals in Singapore had a backlog of non-urgent surgery which had been delayed as the focus switched to caring for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Quek asked for volunteers and a team was set up last year, headed by Dr Ng Chew Lip, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and Ms Tan.

They studied hospital data collected over the past seven years, to see where major bottlenecks were.

One was the 21 minutes on average it took for one patient to leave the operating theatre and for the next to be wheeled in. They showed the data to operating theatre staff, who decided to formalise an “all hands on deck” solution.

In the past, doctors and nurses would occasionally help out. Now, any staff member who does not have an immediate task will take on the priority job, even if it is just wheeling the patient into the operating theatre.

Dr Ng said the data also showed that another problem was last-minute cancellations. The hospital was getting one to two surgical operations cancelled each day, and these patients had to be given another slot, adding to the number waiting for treatment.

These usually involve foreign patients who had not brought a letter of guarantee from their employers, even though they had been told to do so. When this happens, the operating theatre stands empty. This problem does not apply to residents covered by MediShield Life insurance.

Dr Ng said about 9 per cent of patients needing elective surgery are foreigners because the hospital is near industrial sites. It now rings the patient a day before to remind him to get the letter from the employer.

Cancellations have dropped to five a month, and these are largely caused by patients being unwell on the day of surgery.

The team also took a close look at eye surgery in the hospital and came up with changes that save the equivalent of more than 100 hours of staff time a month.

They include showing a video on eye care to patients, instead of having a nurse describe it. The nurse would instead spend more time with the patient after the video to make sure the person understands what needs to be done.

The Singapore National Eye Centre has been showing patients videos on what to do, but NTFGH had not.

Nurses in the ambulatory ward, where patients recover after day surgery, suggested that patients, such as those who had eye surgery, do not need to lie on a bed. Instead, they are now given recliner seats, so four patients can now be housed in a space previously occupied by two beds.

The National University Health System to which NTFGH belongs is impressed, and has given the team a $100,000 grant to further improve operating theatre scheduling to optimise resources and improve patient experience.

Dr Quek said a side benefit to rallying people to get involved in improving workflow is that the staff have become very motivated.