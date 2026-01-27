Three professionals share their journeys in a $18 billion industry where AI and digital transformation are creating thousands of new career opportunities

(clockwise from left) Ms Kwa Shu Ting, Ms Nurul Humairrak Abdullah and Mr Teoh Jeng Wei have built successful careers in Singapore's thriving aerospace sector.

Watching the cars zoom by at his first Formula 1 race, Mr Teoh Jeng Wei was immediately hooked.

The sheer power of the engines and the science of the aerodynamics that took the cars to lightning speed fascinated him, sparking a love for physics, technology and engineering that drew him into engineering roles in the aerospace sector.

Now a principal digital systems manufacturing engineer at aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce , Mr Teoh leads digital transformation through the development of a "smart factory" programme – a role he has risen to since graduating from Nanyang Technological University with a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 2019.

“Studying and working in the aerospace field helped me gain an appreciation for the cutting-edge technology powering aircraft and spacecraft,” says the 32-year-old.

“Whenever I see new machines get connected to the platform I have developed, and the dashboards that I have built show up on the TV screens in manufacturing plants around the world, I feel a huge sense of accomplishment.

“That feeling of fulfilment is something that money cannot buy.”

Mr Teoh Jeng Wei (centre) and colleagues at Rolls-Royce, where he develops smart factory technologies for manufacturing plants around the world. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR TEOH JENG WEI

At Rolls-Royce, Mr Teoh works on next-generation technologies such as machine connectivity, real-time industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft engines.

These projects have shown him that aerospace now sits at the cutting edge of digital innovation – encompassing AI, machine learning, real-time data analytics and IoT – giving both young and experienced professionals opportunities to work with transformative technologies in a constantly-evolving industry.

A sector poised for growth

This sense of satisfaction is shared by many in Singapore’s $18 billion aerospace sector, which is a trusted and stable hub for globally leading companies. The sector plays a critical role in global supply chains and drives the growth of Singapore as a global air hub.

The sector consists of more than 130 companies specialising in activities ranging from engine manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), to innovation and aftermarket services.

More than 22,000 people work in the burgeoning sector , which is poised to grow in tandem with the acceleration of air travel in the region.

At the same time, the advent of new technologies such as artificial intelligence is transforming the sector by automating tasks and augmenting human capabilities, and improving productivity, safety and efficiency.

These enable workers to focus on higher-value work, creating a wealth of opportunities for those looking to pick up new skills, work with cutting-edge technology, and develop their careers.

Breaking stereotypes, building aerospace careers

When Ms Kwa Shu Ting started as an intern in aviation and defence technology company Collins Aerospace’s manufacturing engineering department in 2013, she worried about establishing her credibility in a male-dominated field.

“As a female engineer, my first impression was that the environment might feel intimidating,” she recalls. “But I quickly realised that what truly matters is technical capability, collaboration and delivering results.”

After graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic with a diploma in manufacturing engineering in 2014, Ms Kwa worked on diverse projects that gave her opportunities to learn new skills in manufacturing, improve assembly line processes and conduct experiments.

Senior manufacturing engineer Kwa Shu Ting (right) oversees manufacturing processes at Collins Aerospace. PHOTO: COLLINS AEROSPACE

She went on to obtain a degree in supply chain management – sponsored in part by Collins Aerospace – and today, the 32-year-old is a senior manufacturing engineer who oversees manufacturing activities and solves technical and process-related issues in the fabrication and assembly of aircraft parts.

“The most interesting part of my job is the variety of tasks and new challenges, which allow me to continuously develop new skills and expand my knowledge,” she says. “There are clear and well-defined progression pathways, including both technical and management tracks.

“The technical pathway enables engineers to deepen subject-matter expertise and progress into specialist or advanced engineering roles, while the management pathway provides opportunities to develop leadership capabilities.”

Ms Nurul Humairrak Abdullah, a principal manufacturing engineer in component repair at Singapore Aero Engine Services (SAESL) , which maintains, repairs and overhauls Rolls-Royce engines, had similar initial concerns.

But she, too, quickly discovered the sector’s commitment to supporting its workforce – even as she became a mother in 2023.

“Balancing a career with raising two young children under the age of two has its challenges, but SAESL’s support has made it possible,” she says. “The company’s emphasis on flexibility and people development reflects its commitment to helping us thrive both professionally and personally.”

Since joining the sector in 2018, Ms Nurul has taken on roles spanning shopfloor operations, business performance, client relationships, strategic cost programmes and process optimisation.

With a mechanical engineering degree from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from Singapore Management University, she previously worked in the marine and retail sectors for short stints, but found aerospace particularly compelling.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the wonder of flight – how humanity achieved something so extraordinary despite being naturally earth-bound,” says the 33-year-old.

“The greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that our work directly impacts safety. Whether it’s passengers travelling for business or leisure, or cargo being transported across continents, our role ensures that journeys are safe and reliable,” she adds.

Training and development at the core

While there is much to learn when entering the aerospace sector, comprehensive training – both formal and informal – helps employees adapt and flourish.

Mr Teoh has been sent abroad by Rolls-Royce to work with international experts and participate in training programmes covering manufacturing, software development, digital transformation and various accreditations.

He has also been exposed to different parts of the sector, from customer service to design engineering.

“There are also opportunities to do ‘gigs’ within Rolls-Royce, where I can work on a specific project for a few weeks or months with a different function, gaining further knowledge of the business,” he says.

Ms Kwa’s degree in supply chain management has given her a broader understanding of planning, procurement and operations while strengthening her analytical and problem-solving skills.

“Collins Aerospace fosters a supportive and growth-oriented environment where employees are encouraged to innovate, improve processes and grow their careers,” she says.

Shaping the future of flight

Beyond solving today’s problems, aerospace professionals find satisfaction in improving processes for tomorrow through cutting-edge technology and R&D.

Ms Nurul takes pride in how her role contributes to shaping the future of aerospace MRO. One particularly fulfilling project involved resolving a coating issue that had persisted for years. After identifying the root cause and implementing a permanent solution, workers no longer encountered the problem.

Ms Nurul Humairrak Abdullah (left) works with colleagues at SAESL to ensure the safety and reliability of millions of passenger journeys. PHOTO: SAESL

“This was fulfilling not only because it solved a technical problem, but it demonstrated how engineers can drive lasting improvements,” she says. “I want to inspire the next generation of engineers – to show that we are not just ‘problem-solvers’, but innovators and leaders shaping the future of aerospace.”

Mr Teoh hopes to become more involved in IIoT and AI technologies, which he sees as “the next frontier of manufacturing.”

“The aerospace sector is still in the early phases of the digital transformation journey, and I am confident that there is a huge growth runway for me to be an integral part of this,” he says.

A rewarding and dynamic career

With all the exciting opportunities ahead, Mr Teoh, Ms Nurul and Ms Kwa encourage more people to pursue careers in the aerospace sector.

“The aerospace sector is an excellent choice for individuals who are motivated by technical challenges, high standards and meaningful work,” says Ms Kwa.



“It offers strong opportunities to develop both technical and problem-solving skills while working in an environment that prioritises safety, quality and continuous improvement.”

Ms Nurul adds: “Aerospace is challenging, dynamic and immensely rewarding. Every decision you make here has a direct impact on millions of lives around the world.

If you’re looking for a career that combines technical excellence with real-world impact, aerospace is where you’ll find it.”