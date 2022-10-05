Newton Food Centre to close for three months for renovation works

SINGAPORE - Popular foodie spot Newton Food Centre will be temporarily closed for three months for repairs and renovation works.

The closure will take place from Nov 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023, the National Environment Agency said on its website.

Newton Food Centre, which was featured in the 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, is well-known for its stalls that sell delectable offerings such as barbecue stingray, fried oyster omelette and Hokkien mee.

Four other hawker centres are currently closed for repair works, including Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, which will reopen on Nov 30.

Business is expected to resume for the hawkers at Block 2 and 3 Changi Village Road on Nov 14, and Block 115 Bukit Merah View on Nov 10.