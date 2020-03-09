Newton condo's pool closed for cleaning after otters steal fish, go for swim on Sunday

SINGAPORE - A Newton condominium's swimming pool has been closed for cleaning after at least six otters decided to take a swim there on Sunday morning (March 8), The Straits Times has learnt.

Residents at Park Infinia @ Wee Nam condo were treated to the unusual sight over the weekend as the otters frolicked in the swimming pool.

In a video circulating online, one of the otters brought a koi fish into the pool from elsewhere, and can be seen biting down on it as its furry friends gather round it.

ST understands that the incident occurred at about 8.20am on Sunday and that the pool was closed to residents on Monday. The condo manager did not respond to ST's calls and e-mail.

Online reactions to the video have been lighthearted, with some netizens jesting that the otters were of "high SES (socio-economic status)" for enjoying "sashimi" in a condo pool.

One expressed concern about whether the mammals, which have become the darlings of Singapore wildlife in recent years, would be "comfortable in chlorinated water".

Naturally, some chose to make puns about the amusing sight. "Get otter here!" one reddit user wrote. "They otter be ashamed of themselves," another added.

Otters have been caught trespassing on private property several times.

In 2018, two were captured on video taking a dip in the pool of The Berth by the Cove in Sentosa Cove, which has reported a worsening problem with the otters.

In particular, the creatures are said to have a taste for expensive fish. A Sentosa hotel lost about $85,000 worth of fish to otters in 2016.

Some house owners there have put up barbed wire fences, motion-sensor lights and low-powered electric fences to keep the otters away, but nature experts have said that the intelligent animals will find ways to get round these obstacles.