Newspaper vendor, 70, dies in accident involving bus, lorry

Before the sun came up, Mr Oh Swee Hai would already be out delivering newspapers in the Shunfu area on his motorcycle - his daily routine for more than 50 years.

But his round yesterday morning turned out to be his last. The 70-year-old was on his way home when he died in an accident involving an SBS bus and a lorry.

Police said they were alerted to the accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, in the direction of Upper Thomson Road, at 6am.

Mr Oh was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have arrested the bus driver, 46, for causing death by a negligent act.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that, based on eyewitness accounts, the motorcyclist had just been involved in another accident and was lying on the road when the bus approached.

"Unfortunately, our bus captain was not able to avoid him in time," Ms Tan said. "We are very sad that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the gentleman's next-of-kin to assist them during this difficult time."

Mr Oh used to deliver newspapers for media company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which prints The Straits Times, among other newspapers.

Even after he retired in 2013, he continued to help his brother, a registered newspaper vendor with SPH. Mr Oh was the eldest of five brothers.

SADDENED BY TRAGEDY We are sad to learn about the accident that resulted in the death of our newspaper vendor, Mr Oh Swee Hai, who devoted more than 50 years of his life distributing our newspapers to our readers. MR CHUA WEE PHONG, executive vice-president of circulation at SPH.

Mr Chua Wee Phong, executive vice-president of circulation at SPH, extended the company's deepest condolences to his family.

"We are sad to learn about the accident that resulted in the death of our newspaper vendor, Mr Oh Swee Hai, who devoted more than 50 years of his life distributing our newspapers to our readers," he said.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Oh's younger brother, Mr Aw Boon Leong, said his family was saddened by the news.

He said his late brother was dedicated to his job. They had been working together since they were in their 20s. "He would wake up at 2am every day, have his coffee at the food centre in Shunfu, and begin delivering, finishing by about 6am," said the 58-year-old.

Photos provided to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao show newspapers strewn across the road at the site of the accident. A red motorcycle, identified as Mr Oh's, was lying on its side on the road.

In another photo, the SBS Transit bus can be seen being towed away.

Mr Aw said the family would be able to claim Mr Oh's body only today as the police are conducting investigations.

The police said, in response to queries, that they are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with investigations.