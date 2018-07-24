Newbie joins NDP veteran mum in DBS contingent

They work in the same bank, live under the same roof, and are now marching together in the same National Day Parade (NDP).

Ms Lim Keen Hong, 56, has participated in the NDP three times as part of the DBS Bank contingent, but for her son Justin Wong, 27, this is his first.

The analyst in the bank's risk management group said his mother did not push him into it. "It always seemed to be a good experience for her so I wanted to try it out as well."

Ms Lim responded with a smile: "I didn't know he signed up. A mother can't force her son to do such things."

It took Mr Wong some time to appreciate why his mother, a vice-president in DBS' institutional banking group, joined the NDP, the first time in 2012.

"At first I couldn't get why she was putting herself through 16 Saturdays a year at rehearsals... But it was always a proud moment for us spotting her on television on National Day." So, Mr Wong, whose 55-year-old father is an engineer, decided to give the NDP a try. "I never had the chance to be part of this and to represent my company and my nation."

Ms Lim quipped: "My take is that he is taking part to take care of me, because he knew I would be here again. He won't admit it though!"

Asked to elaborate, she said her son would offer her water, carry her bag and constantly check on her during rehearsals.



Ms Lim leads the bank's contingent while Mr Wong is its reserve commander. They practise together, but during performances one of them will remain backstage.

Mr Wong said: "If I'm getting impatient with the practice, she will be there to remind me that we have to stay professional because we're representing not just ourselves as individuals, but our organisation and the nation. So we have to get our routine and drills spot on."

Speaking at the F1 Pit Building last Saturday, both mother and son said that taking part in nine rehearsals, each lasting for 12 hours, has brought them closer.

"We've never really worked on anything together in such close capacity," said Mr Wong. Laughing, Ms Lim said: "He means being stuck with his mum.

"Being a youngster, he has his life - he goes to work, so do I. When we go on holiday, it will be for no more than two weeks," Ms Lim said. "But now we're in this together every Saturday 9.30am to 9.30pm. Our communication is now more open and relaxed. And our bond is stronger."