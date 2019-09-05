New zero-waste law to compel big firms to take greater action

The fight against Singapore's mountain of trash will soon pack a bigger punch, with new zero-waste legislation to compel big companies to do something about their waste.

The Resource Sustainability Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday, will make it mandatory for some large producers of waste to re-use and recycle more. This will allow Singapore to treat waste the way it treats water - by wringing value from every last drop.

Calling the Act a "big stride" that the Government has taken to catalyse waste reduction, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor told Parliament that tackling climate change in a resource-constrained future is a massive challenge that calls for bigger weapons.

"The shift from a voluntary to mandatory approach in ensuring resource sustainability is not something the Government takes lightly, but only after careful consideration and consultation," she said.

The law will, for the first time, put in place a "systems-level approach that mandates key responsibilities to enable reuse and recycling nationwide", said Dr Khor.

It will also help Singapore squeeze more value from waste. This could be done through turning incineration ash into construction material, extracting gold and precious metals from discarded electronics, and producing energy from food waste, she pointed out.

All 16 MPs who took part in yesterday's debate supported the Bill, with many offering suggestions on how Singapore can go even further to achieve its zero-waste ambition.

Dr Khor said that turning trash into treasure will not only ensure a ready supply of resources for Singapore, buffering the country against global supply shocks, but it will also create new economic and job opportunities.

"Preliminary studies have estimated that if Singapore recovers and reuses materials from electronic waste, we can reap a net benefit of $40 million," she said. "Figuratively speaking, we can look at Semakau not as a landfill for trash, but as a treasure island right in our very own backyard."

LET'S SEE EMPTY PLATES The reality is that tackling the root of the issue means reducing all this food waste in the first place. Today, we scroll through our social media feed and we inevitably see posts of glorious food. Hashtag #foodporn. Evidently, we like our food porn, but perhaps we should also start posting our empty plates with the hashtag #SGdon'twastefood. MS CHENG LI HUI (Tampines GRC) STOP WASTING FOOD Our campaign against food waste seems lacklustre. The year-long food waste campaign is non-binding on citizens. In many government and university events, anecdotes of catered food going to waste as they are left unconsumed are a dime a dozen. Even as we must balance the needs of hygiene and waste management, the fact remains that food waste is a fundamental issue that requires bigger changes - indeed, an overhaul - to ensure that the loop can be closed. NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DENNIS TAN LET'S TRY TO DO MORE As the father of two young children who could well live to see the turn of the next century, I feel we need to ask ourselves if the measures in this Bill are necessary, but ultimately, not sufficient. Are we merely arranging deck chairs on the Titanic while accelerating towards the iceberg? Yes, as a small country, our total waste is relatively small compared with the global total. We need to ask if we can do more to help the rest of the world reduce or deal with waste. MR ONG TENG KOON (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) TIME TO TRIM EXCESS FAT The waste and inefficiency we see in our consumerist society is really a symptom of economic growth. It is, like some fat around the middle, a bit of a sign that times are very good for most Singaporeans. And like excess fat, trimming it will do us some good... Recycling is both the necessity of the poor and the luxury of the rich. It was obvious to the post-independence Singaporean that our appliances - our TVs, radios, fridges and stoves - had to be repaired, refurbished, reused for as long as possible. It was obvious that letting food spoil today meant having less food on the table tomorrow. NOMINATED MP WALTER THESEIRA

The new Act gives regulatory teeth to waste-reducing measures in three streams - electronic waste (e-waste), food waste and packaging waste, including plastics. These waste streams have relatively high generation and low recycling rates.

To tackle e-waste, for example, the Act introduces a regulated e-waste management system, under which companies that manufacture or import regulated products for the local market will be made responsible for the collection and proper treatment of their e-waste.

It also entails a mandatory packaging reporting framework, which is meant to raise corporate awareness of the benefits of reducing packaging and to encourage companies to do so.

Food waste will be tackled with measures including new regulations that will make it mandatory for the owners and operators of commercial premises where large amounts of food waste are generated, such as malls and large hotels, to segregate their food waste for treatment.

Telco StarHub operates the Renew programme, a company-led e-waste recycling network for customers to safely dispose of e-waste.

StarHub chief corporate officer Veronica Lai said: "Having more retailers, manufacturers and importers join the journey to reduce, reuse and recycle will amplify the efforts towards a circular economy to mitigate against climate change."

