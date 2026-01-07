New Zealand national travelling from Singapore caught in Auckland airport with 18kg of meth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An unemployed woman travelling from Singapore to New Zealand was caught with 18.45kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.1 million.

In a statement on Jan 6 , the New Zealand Customs Service said that the alleged drug courier, a 33-year-old New Zealand national, had arrived at Auckland Airport from Singapore on Jan 4 and was referred to Customs for further questioning.

“During a search of her baggage, Customs officers found 18 individually vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystalline substance. Testing confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine,” said the agency.

New Zealand Customs Service estimated that the methamphetamine seized could produce up to 922,500 doses, with a potential street value of NZ$5.53 million (S$4.1 million).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it has ascertained that the woman was on a flight to Auckland transiting in Singapore.

“The flight did not originate from Singapore,” said a CNB spokesperson, adding that as the matter is being investigated by the New Zealand authorities, it is “inappropriate for CNB to comment further”.

The New Zealand Herald , citing court documents, reported that the woman, who is listed as having no fixed abode, had taken flight SQ285 from Singapore.

She was charged on Jan 5 in a district court with one count of drug importation, and has been remanded until April for a case review hearing. If convicted, she could be jailed for life.

Customs Auckland airport manager Paul Williams said: “Regardless of whether you know what’s in your bag, if it contains illegal drugs, you will face arrest.

“Customs remains committed to reducing the harm caused by illicit drugs in our communities. No financial gain is worth the serious consequences, which can include life imprisonment.”