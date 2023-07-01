New Zealand couple’s 40-year search for their S’porean amah

SINGAPORE – When Mrs Laurie Rands first came to live in Singapore in 1971 with her serviceman husband Frank, she was 18 years old, newly married and did not know anyone on this tropical island.

Her fears soon eased when she met her amah, or housemaid, Mrs Lily Wong, who was hired to look after the couple’s house along Kasai Road, in Seletar.

The two women quickly grew close despite their age gap – Mrs Wong was in her 40s – and they bonded over topics like their families.

Even after Mrs Rands, now 70, returned to New Zealand in 1973, she and Mrs Wong kept in touch for years through letters. Mrs Wong’s daughters wrote the letters on behalf of their mother who was illiterate.

But their communication came to an abrupt end when Mrs Rands received a letter in 1980 informing her that Mrs Wong was ill and in hospital.

Fearing the worst, she tried reaching out to Mrs Wong’s children but her letters went unanswered.

More than 40 years later, Mrs Rands is still searching for Mrs Wong’s family or her gravesite, presuming she had passed on.

“Lily was truly the most wonderful lady. I was very young back then and we were lucky to have Lily, who was more mature and knowledgeable, to help us,” she told The Straits Times in a video interview.

About a year after she came to Singapore, Mrs Rands gave birth to a baby girl and Mrs Wong helped her learn the ropes of motherhood.

“Lily was such a steady presence and experienced with children. I knew that if anything were to happen, we could rely on her,” she said.

Mrs Wong would go to her employer’s house six days a week from 9am to 4pm to clean the terrace house.

When Mrs Rands offered to help with the housework, Mrs Wong always said no.

“She was offended as she took it to mean that she wasn’t doing her work well,” said Mrs Rands.