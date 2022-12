SINGAPORE – After leaving his engineer job of more than 30 years, Mr Lawrence Leong wanted to do something meaningful with his free time, and decided to take up courses to become a freelance counsellor.

“One of the main inspirations is my wife, who was a nurse. She is very giving and shows concern for not only her patients, but also family, friends and even strangers,” said the 75-year-old, who described himself as conservative and quiet.