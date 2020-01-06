New year cheer with goodie bags

For about 260 low-income households living in rental units in Canberra, there was a new year's surprise yesterday.

Each of the households received a gift of a goodie bag filled with 12 food items deemed to be healthier options. Items in each bag, worth $50, include Milo, canned tuna, milk powder and breakfast cereal.

The bags are distributed as part of the North West Community Development Council's annual WeCare @ North West - Service Weeks event, which is now into its seventh year.

Over the next two weeks, a total of 6,500 bags will be distributed in areas such as Sembawang, Gambas, Chong Pang and Limbang.

These bags are expected to benefit almost 20,000 needy residents.

Sixty-three corporate and community partners, as well as 1,600 volunteers, will be involved in the organisation of this year's WeCare event.

Yesterday, 40 national servicemen from the Singapore Police Force were among the volunteers involved in the packing and distribution of the goodie bags.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak, an MP for Sembawang GRC who oversees Canberra ward and who was guest of honour, said the event was a way for various parties to come together to do something meaningful.

Retired taxi driver Ricky Fok, 70, was surprised and happy to get a goodie bag.

"It's just before Chinese New Year, so it's the best time to receive this bag," he said.