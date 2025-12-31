New Year 2026 countdowns: Police close access to 4 areas around Marina Bay due to crowds

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 31 said they have closed access to three areas around Marina Bay due to large crowds that have gathered to attend the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026 countdown event.

They said in a Facebook post at 8.01pm that access to the following areas have been closed:

Jubilee Bridge

Fullerton Waterfront area

Merlion Waterfront area

At 8.13pm, they added a fourth area: Clifford Square.

The police said members of the public are advised to avoid all those areas, and check their Facebook page, or either of the Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang live maps, which provide information such as real-time crowd levels, photos of the crowds and area closures.

Crowds gathering on the Jubilee Bridge on the evening of New Year’s Eve. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

With events expected to draw huge crowds on Dec 31, road closures and enhanced security measures will be in place during the ONE Countdown 2026 until the early hours of Jan 1.

Police, auxiliary police and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Marina Bay and The Kallang, with officers from the police land divisions, including emergency response teams, the Special Operations Command, Police Coast Guard and Traffic Police conducting enhanced patrols.