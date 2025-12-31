New Year 2026 countdowns: Police close access to 4 areas around Marina Bay due to crowds
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 31 said they have closed access to three areas around Marina Bay due to large crowds that have gathered to attend the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026 countdown event.
They said in a Facebook post at 8.01pm that access to the following areas have been closed:
Jubilee Bridge
Fullerton Waterfront area
Merlion Waterfront area
At 8.13pm, they added a fourth area: Clifford Square.
The police said members of the public are advised to avoid all those areas, and check their Facebook page, Crowd@MarinaBay Crowd@Kallang
Facebook page,or either of the
Crowd@MarinaBayand
Crowd@Kallanglive maps, which provide information such as real-time crowd levels, photos of the crowds and area closures.
With events expected to draw huge crowds on Dec 31, road closures and enhanced security measures
road closures and enhanced security measureswill be in place during the ONE Countdown 2026 until the early hours of Jan 1.
Police, auxiliary police and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Marina Bay and The Kallang, with officers from the police land divisions, including emergency response teams, the Special Operations Command, Police Coast Guard and Traffic Police conducting enhanced patrols.
As a number of bus and train services will be extended on New Year’s Eve
bus and train services will be extended on New Year’s Eve, the police said there will be no need to rush home after midnight.