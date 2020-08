New electronic wristbands will be used to ensure that travellers entering Singapore observe stay-home notice (SHN) rules.

The devices will be issued to those who enter the country after 11.59pm next Monday and have to serve their SHN outside designated facilities.

These wristbands must be worn throughout the typically 14-day stay-home period, the authorities said yesterday.

Should the wearer try to leave home or tamper with or remove the device, an alert will be sent to the authorities.