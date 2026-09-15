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New wellness centre in the CBD to provide workers with counselling, physiotherapy

The new centre provides mental and digital well-being, including counselling, mindfulness sessions, art therapy, and digital wellness talks and workshops.

SINGAPORE – Workers in the central business district can access counselling and stress and pain management services near their offices at a new wellness centre at Capital Tower that opened on Sept 15.

The centre, called Touchpoint@Capital Tower, aims to make it easier for working adults and their families to get help with their mental, physical and digital well-being by bringing support services together in one location.

It was launched by social service agency Touch Community Services and real estate firm CapitaLand, which is headquartered at Capital Tower.

Besides one-to-one and family counselling for issues like stress, anxiety and workplace and relationship challenges, the centre will provide mindfulness sessions and psychological assessments, such as tests for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Art therapy sessions for parents and their children will also be offered during lunch hours at the space, which is open to all working adults.

Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang trying the Musculoskeletal physiotherapy services, which helps to manage pain, sports injuries and rehabilitation. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

At an event to mark the centre’s opening on Sept 15, Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang said that with more working adults caring for children and elderly parents at the same time, workplaces play a major role in helping people stay resilient and healthy.

He cited a 2026 report on working conditions by the Manpower Ministry which found that employees who have access to workplace support schemes report significantly lower rates of burnout.

Foo said: “As Singapore continues to evolve, I hope we will see more partnerships like (this)… where employers, community organisations and service providers work together to make well-being a part of everyday life, not just an afterthought.”

A study by the National Council of Social Service in 2025 found that one in four adults in Singapore experience mild symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Touch Community Services chief executive James Tan said some common challenges faced by workers his organisation has supported include stress caused by transitions at home and at work, as well as from juggling caregiving responsibilities.

Making well-being support more accessible through the new centre will help to demystify seeking help, said CapitaLand Investment’s chief executive of commercial management Ervin Yeo.

“It can just be one part of your lunch break, and it just gets built into your routine, not very different from getting a cup of coffee, taking care of yourself.”

The centre will also provide physiotherapy services for musculoskeletal pain such as pain caused by injuries and joint and muscle conditions, with artificial intelligence tools screening workers’ range of motion to provide more targeted treatment.

Workshops on topics such as managing stress and navigating caregiving will also be hosted at the space.

Ms Latha Chelleathangam, 55, who has worked in Tanjong Pagar for close to a decade, said she might visit the wellness centre when she is feeling overwhelmed at work or needs help with her emotional well-being.

“I usually leave the office for a short walk if I’m stressed, but it’s quite hot outside. Since this new centre is so nearby, it’ll be quite convenient and comfortable for me to get help,” said the administrative staff member at a private education institution in GB Building, which is located near Capital Tower.