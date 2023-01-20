New wellness centre in Siglap a place for social workers and needy families to seek respite

SINGAPORE - Social workers and disadvantaged families can now relieve their stress by attending retreats at a new wellness centre in Siglap.

The Kampung Siglap Lifeskills Training and Retreat Centre, run by New Hope Community Services, offers space for social service workers to attend a well-being retreat to get away from the stress of work.

At the retreat, called Tenang (“calm” in Malay), social workers take part in activities such as sports, arts and crafts, and talks on mental wellness and how to recognise burnout.

The centre also serves as a community space for them to build stronger relationships with one another and collaborate within the social service sector.

Meanwhile, at retreats for beneficiary families of social service agencies they will learn life skills, create stronger family bonds and connect with other participating families.

Kampung Siglap director Willy Ong said: “One of the key aims is to provide respite because life is overwhelming. Many of them (social workers), for example, were front-liners during the Covid-19 pandemic, or on shift work, and it’s hard to spend time with their family members.”

He added: “It may also be hard to get beneficiaries to come for life skill training programmes. But in an overnight retreat setting, where they can get respite and enjoy family time together, we can integrate the learning with these.”

Minister for Law K. Shanmugam, who was the guest of honour at the centre’s opening, said that after dealing with the pandemic, social services such as those that New Hope Community Services offers are valuable.