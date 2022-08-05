New website lets the public check crowd levels during National Day fireworks

SINGAPORE - If you are planning to catch the National Day fireworks up close, make sure you have Crowd@MarinaBay on your devices.

The website by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is a live map of the bay area which allows members of the public to view crowd levels and area closures via a computer or mobile phone.

Last Saturday (July 30), the police introduced the website to the media and said it will help users to plan their visits to popular fireworks-viewing locations.

"The map will provide real-time updates regarding areas that have been closed off, either for security purposes or when the crowd size has exceeded the holding capacity of the area. This prevents users from making a wasted trip to an area that would be inaccessible to them," added the police.

The website can be accessed here.