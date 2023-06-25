New water sports centre at Bedok Reservoir set to make waves for inclusivity

SINGAPORE - Bedok Reservoir is a new destination for water sports and fitness enthusiasts – including people with disabilities, who can now engage in activities like kayaking and canoeing more easily.
PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir, which officially opened on Sunday, features Singapore’s first barrier-free kayak launch point.
Previously, wheelchair users would need assistance from fellow kayakers to help them off their wheelchairs and onto a pontoon where the kayaks are docked. They would then need someone to steady the kayak as they are helped into the boat.
But with the barrier-free kayak launch point, they can wheel themselves onto the pontoon, and use an “accessibility transfer system” to get into the kayak independently.
This involves sliding out of their wheelchair onto a bench, then sliding to the end, where they pull out an extension that cantilevers just over the kayak’s cockpit.
The kayak will be situated in between railings so that it does not bob around, and the people with disabilities can lower themselves comfortably into the kayak. Once seated, they can launch the kayak into the water by pulling themselves along the railings.
Mr Michael Lee Kah Poh is a 60-year-old forklift driver who was born with polio. He started his kayaking journey earlier in 2023, and tried the barrier-free kayak launch point for the first time on Sunday.
Getting into a kayak is less troublesome there, as he does not have to get onto the floor before transferring into the boat, he said.
He added that he is keen to bring his friends over to try the new barrier-free kayak launch point, and hopes that when his friends see him kayaking, they will also gain an interest to start.
People with disabilities can also enjoy some dragon boating team sport action with PAssion Wave’s indoor simulator.
This simulator comprises a 5m-long blue fibreglass water tank, which seats five rowers on each side. This allows enthusiasts and competitive sportsmen to hone their paddling techniques in a controlled environment.
Mr Tony Leong, chairman of the PAssion Wave Outreach Committee at North East District, said this allows training to continue during wet weather.
The simulator also allows people with disabilities to engage in dragon boat training, added Mr Leong, who is also a volunteer with the Awesome Steadfast Dragons, an inclusive dragon boat team interest group formed by people with disabilities and volunteers.
At Sunday’s launch ceremony, people with disabilities, volunteers and other inclusive groups sped across Bedok Reservoir in dragon boats, in an inclusive race flagged off by Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth as well as Social and Family Development. Mr Chua also participated as a drummer for one of the teams.
Ms Yip Pin Xiu, five-time Paralympic gold medallist and member of the PAssion Wave Advisory Committee, said people with disabilities will greatly benefit from the improved access and opportunities in water sports.
“This, in turn, can help build their self-esteem and confidence, and improve socialisation among the communities,” she said.
Mr Choe Peng Sum, who chairs the PAssion Wave Advisory Committee, said that the revamped centre aims to provide better integrated access for various communities by bringing them together through their shared interest in water sports.
“The barrier-free kayak launch point breaks down barriers and fosters friendships between persons with disabilities and their peers,” he said.
He said he hopes the centre will attract people of all abilities from nearby communities to play together, in an effort to build a more inclusive society.