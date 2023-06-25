New water sports centre at Bedok Reservoir set to make waves for inclusivity

SINGAPORE - Bedok Reservoir is a new destination for water sports and fitness enthusiasts – including people with disabilities, who can now engage in activities like kayaking and canoeing more easily.

PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir, which officially opened on Sunday, features Singapore’s first barrier-free kayak launch point.

Previously, wheelchair users would need assistance from fellow kayakers to help them off their wheelchairs and onto a pontoon where the kayaks are docked. They would then need someone to steady the kayak as they are helped into the boat.

But with the barrier-free kayak launch point, they can wheel themselves onto the pontoon, and use an “accessibility transfer system” to get into the kayak independently.

This involves sliding out of their wheelchair onto a bench, then sliding to the end, where they pull out an extension that cantilevers just over the kayak’s cockpit.

The kayak will be situated in between railings so that it does not bob around, and the people with disabilities can lower themselves comfortably into the kayak. Once seated, they can launch the kayak into the water by pulling themselves along the railings.

Mr Michael Lee Kah Poh is a 60-year-old forklift driver who was born with polio. He started his kayaking journey earlier in 2023, and tried the barrier-free kayak launch point for the first time on Sunday.

Getting into a kayak is less troublesome there, as he does not have to get onto the floor before transferring into the boat, he said.

He added that he is keen to bring his friends over to try the new barrier-free kayak launch point, and hopes that when his friends see him kayaking, they will also gain an interest to start.