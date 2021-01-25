New water detention tank to prevent flooding in Jalan Besar to be completed by 2025

SINGAPORE - A new underground detention tank will be built beside Syed Alwi Road by 2025 to prevent flooding in the low-lying Jalan Besar area.

The construction of the tank is part of Singapore's wider efforts to adapt to climate change, which will bring about more frequent and intense rainstorms.

When completed, the tank will be able to hold about 9,300 cubic metres of water, or approximately the total capacity of four Olympic-size pools.

The tank is designed to cut off the water flow from Rochor Canal into the drains along Syed Alwi Road.

During and after storms, the water will be pumped out of the tank and back into the canal.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of this year, according to the PUB.

It is the third such tank to be built in Singapore. The other two are in Opera Estate near Bedok and in Stamford, near Orchard Road.