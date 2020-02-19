New wage offset scheme for firms hiring people with disabilities

BUDGET 2020 - HELP’S AT HAND: FOR SENIORS AND YOUNG

To encourage a more inclusive workforce and society, a new wage offset scheme will be implemented from next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced yesterday a new Enabling Employment Credit scheme which will provide wage offsets to companies that employ those with disabilities.

Mr Heng said that everyone can play a part to build an inclusive society "from their hearts, in ways big and small".

The new scheme will replace the existing Special Employment Credit and Additional Special Employment Credit schemes, which will expire on Dec 31.

These schemes currently provide wage offsets for employers hiring Singaporeans with disabilities who earn below $4,000 a month.

In 2018, more than 5,700 em-ployers, hiring over 8,600 Singaporeans with disabilities, bene-fited from the Special Employ-ment Credit.

The new Enabling Employment Credit scheme will be available for five years, from 2021 to 2025, at a cost of about $31 million each year. It will be reviewed after two years to ensure that the scheme continues to remain helpful.

More details will be announced by the Ministry of Manpower in the coming weeks when MPs debate the budget of each ministry.

