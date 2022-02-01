New virtual tour of Hill Street area launched by S'pore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SINGAPORE - A new virtual tour of the Hill Street area that documents its historical and economic transformation was launched on Tuesday (Feb 1) to deepen understanding of the district.

The tour, produced by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI), uses the latest 3D virtual technology to depict the street and the buildings around it, including SCCCI's main building as well as others like the Old Hill Street Police Station and the Armenian Church.

The trade association's president Roland Ng said the tour is part of SCCCI's efforts to give back to society.

"The objective of this virtual heritage trial is to promote national education, catalyse a deeper understanding of Singapore history and Hill Street, and the Chamber's mission of more than a century," said Mr Ng at its launch event on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Noting that Hill Street has witnessed Singapore's economic development and became a significant place for its people of different cultures, Mr Ng added that he hoped the tour will allow people, especially the younger generation to rediscover Singapore and the SCCCI's heritage.

The tour can be accessed at this website.