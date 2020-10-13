New trains for North-South, East-West lines unveiled

This is the new look of some of the trains that will run on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) from 2022.

Rail company Bombardier Transportation last Friday unveiled the six-car Movia metro trains, which will have more open spaces for wheelchairs and strollers.

It said the train's design was "inspired by Singapore's vibrant charm" and that the new trains will reduce maintenance costs and increase energy efficiency, "meeting the highest environmental standards".

Purchased by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2018 and last month, 106 of these trains will eventually run on the NSEWL by 2026, phasing out the first three generations of trains.

Ideas about how the old trains can be preserved for posterity are still being explored.

Sixty-six of the new trains were bought in 2018 for $1.2 billion, with the deal including a service contract.

Last month, another 40 trains were purchased for $337.8 million.

The new trains are part of the LTA's ongoing efforts to renew the two MRT lines, which have been operating since 1987.

In tandem with the latest purchase of the trains last month, SMRT, which runs the NSEWL, also signed a contract with Bombardier Transportation for it to provide technical support and spare parts for train repairs and system upgrades or replacements for the first 10 years.

This can be further extended for another 20 years later.

Singapore now houses one of Bombardier's largest metro fleets in the world.

Mr Jayaram Naidu, Bombardier Transportation's president of South-east Asia, said: "We are looking to further collaborate with the LTA to introduce our globally game-changing metro trains to help enhance the travel experience, reduce energy consumption and improve rail reliability in Singapore."