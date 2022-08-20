New trail to mark NS55 covers historic spots in the city

Singaporeans can learn more about the history and significance of national service (NS) through a new interactive trail in the heart of the city.

Launched yesterday to commemorate 55 years of NS (NS55), the 3.3km Cepat Jalan trail, named after the Malay drill command that means quick march, passes through seven spots of historical significance.

These are the Battlebox bunker in Fort Canning, Central Fire Station, Esplanade, Civilian War Memorial, Singapore Management University, Marina Bay floating platform and Clemenceau Avenue.

Visitors going on the trail can use their smartphones to access augmented reality (AR) features through go.gov.sg/NS55trail

For instance, at the Civilian War Memorial, built in 1967 to remember civilian victims who died in World War II, visitors can watch an AR animation of soldiers paying respects to the fallen.

In Clemenceau Avenue, where hundreds of students gathered to protest against conscription in 1954, visitors can view archival photos of the riots.

Each location also features a quiz which, upon completion, grants participants an AR puzzle piece. Those who collect all seven puzzle pieces will receive a set of NS55 WhatsApp stickers, as well as a digital postcard.

Colonel Lim Han Yong, the head of NS Affairs Department, said the trail was meant to be a fun way to engage Singaporeans and relay the importance of NS.

"We deliberately decided to keep the trail within the city area so that many people can participate."

To encourage even more people to participate, the trail can also be explored virtually, he added.

The virtual trail has five additional landmarks, comprising the Dempsey Hill barracks, former Taman Jurong Camp - site of the first NS camp - Police Heritage Centre, Safra Mount Faber and the upcoming NS Hub in Bukit Gombak.

All the AR features of the physical trail will be available virtually, and they include a 360-degree view of the landmarks.

Both the physical and virtual trails run from now until July 31 next year and are available only in English. Go to go.gov.sg/NS55trail for more details.