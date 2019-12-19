New Traffic Police BMW motorbikes to hit the road from April

SINGAPORE - Road users will start seeing new police motorcycles next year, as the Traffic Police rolls out a new fleet of BMW bikes.

The police told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 19) that the new bikes is part of a vehicle replacement programme for its older Yamaha Diversion XJ900P bikes, so that officers have "better and safer equipment to carry out their jobs professionally and effectively".

They should be ready for patrol duties from April next year, the police added.

Online sites such as Roads.sg have identified the new model as BMW 2019 R1250RT bikes.

But both the police and BMW Motorrad Singapore - the dealer for BMW bikes - declined to confirm the model.

The police also declined to reveal the cost of the bikes or the total number of its new fleet due to operational reasons, adding only that the older bikes have already been in use for the past 16 years.