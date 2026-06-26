New traffic camera to detect speeding offences on BKE from July 1

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The speed camera has been in place at the 9km mark on the BKE towards Woodlands since June 16 for testing and calibration.

SINGAPORE – A new mobile speed camera has been installed on the BKE , as part of efforts to improve road safety on the expressway, the police said in a statement on June 26.

The speed camera at the 9km mark on the BKE towards Woodlands, after the Turf Club Avenue exit, will be in operation from July 1 . It has been in place since June 16 for testing and calibration.

That stretch of the BKE is known to be accident-prone. Motorists are advised to keep within the 90kmh speed limit on the expressway at all times, said the police.

The Traffic Police’s latest efforts to enhance road safety on the expressway follow the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) introduction of speed regulating strips near Exit 10B of the BKE in November 2025 . These strips are designed to encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the stretch.

Speeding violations are on the rise in Singapore, climbing from 201,358 cases in 2024 to 253,550 cases in 2025. That means an average of about 695 people get caught speeding daily.

According to the Traffic Police, the hike may be a result of more enforcement operations and the activation of the speed enforcement function in more red-light cameras in Singapore.

As part of efforts to address the worsening road traffic situation, Singapore has tightened its demerit point system. From the beginning of 2026, the minimum number of demerit points that a motorist can get for speeding is six, up from four.

No entry permit for foreign vehicles with outstanding fines

The authorities are also concerned over violations involving foreign-registered vehicles.

In May, the Ministry of Home Affairs and LTA announced that drivers of foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines will not be able to apply for or renew a vehicle entry permit (VEP) from Nov 2.

Those driving vehicles with unpaid fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore must settle their fines before applying for or renewing a VEP.

Motorists can check if they have any outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg and settle them at an AXS kiosk or through channels such as the AXS website and mobile app.