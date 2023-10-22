New tool to assess PCF pupils’ skills early will help prepare them for primary school: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – A tool which helps teachers to better evaluate children’s language skills, social perception and other abilities has been rolled out at 18 pre-schools run by the PAP Community Foundation (PCF).

More than 500 children have benefited from the use of the tool, which was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at PCF’s Family Day on Sunday.

The annual event was held at Bird Paradise, the 17ha park which opened in May 2023 following the closure of Jurong Bird Park in January.

Speaking to around 300 families at the Sky Amphitheatre in the park, DPM Wong said the assessment will enable PCF teachers to better customise their classroom activities and raise teaching standards.

PCF, which is the People’s Action Party’s social and charitable arm, is the largest pre-school operator in Singapore, with 40,000 children enrolled in its 360 centres.

The school-readiness tool, which was developed by A*Star’s Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences (SICS) and National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, serves as a pre-academic screener for the abilities of children from four to six years old.

The tool is part of PCF’s collaboration with SICS and NUS from July 2023 to June 2025 to ensure that children at PCF Sparkletots centres are ready for formal schooling.

Designed as a series of games and questions, the 30-minute screening tool can evaluate a child’s competencies across six vital developmental domains, including general knowledge, literacy, numeracy and executive function, before they are admitted to Primary 1.

Dr Evelyn Law, SICS principal investigator, said this approach addresses a critical gap in the current system, where at-risk children are typically identified only when they begin primary school. Thus, they may miss the early intervention opportunities which are critical in preparing them for school.

In a separate initiative, the abilities of children in nursery and kindergarten levels will also be checked against a list of developmental milestone standards commonly used by clinical psychologists and paediatricians to ensure that their capabilities are matched to the curriculum they will be taught.

On Sunday, PCF said it aims to offer three mother-tongue languages – Chinese, Malay, Tamil – at all its pre-schools by 2027. Currently, only Chinese is taught in all its centres.

Addressing this, DPM Wong said: “This is an ambitious goal. It is not going to be easy. It will take a few years to achieve because there are not enough educators with the right language qualifications in Singapore.

“But it is good that PCF is setting high standards, and we hope that over time, all PCF children will be able to get good exposure and strong foundation in their respective mother tongues.”

He announced that PCF will disburse around $4 million in 2023 to help children in lower-income families, providing them with financial assistance, access to enrichment activities and improvements to their home environment.