New to sector, but experience counted in being hired

While businesses shut and workers stayed at home in April as the circuit breaker in Singapore started, Ms Intan Adam, 47, bucked the trend and found a new job in a different sector.

She had worked as a human resource and administration manager at a manufacturing firm for 20 years, before taking nearly a year off in January 2018 to travel around India, the Middle East and Europe.

When she tried to return to the workforce in October 2018, she had difficulty finding a job, and after more than six months, she sought help from Workforce Singapore (WSG) in August last year.

She was referred to one of WSG's career matching providers, Ingeus, and a career coach guided her in her job hunt, including how to improve her resume and online profile.

In April, interior design firm WEDA StudioInc was looking for a human resource and administration manager when it came across Ms Intan's profile on MyCareersFuture through the portal's Suggested Talent feature.

The firm was attracted by her years of experience and leadership abilities, interpersonal relationship building and critical thinking, and contacted her, although she did not have the industry knowledge.

While she did not apply for the job, Ms Intan seized the opportunity, even though it was in an unfamiliar sector. She said: "I was so surprised. At first, my boss texted me and I didn't respond as I thought it was a scam.

"He texted again and I had an interview the following week, then started work the next day."

On the challenges of adapting to a new environment, Ms Intan said: "Previously, I was in a bigger company so I could easily access everything and had a bigger budget. But this company is smaller and in a different sector."

She added that some resources such as certain computer software were not readily available and she convinced her bosses to get them, as she knew they would help the firm's work processes based on her previous experience.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, the matching of Ms Intan with WEDA StudioInc happened as both parties were open-minded in their searches.

Since joining the firm, Ms Intan has been involved in setting up its new division, Greyline Solutions, which handles container accommodation. Greyline Solutions has since taken in three people under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

