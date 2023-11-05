New tie-up between MSF, NCSS, SUSS to strengthen research, education, training in social service sector

SINGAPORE - Collaborations in research, education and training for the social service and early childhood sectors will be strengthened after a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Saturday.

The tie-up, between the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), National Council of Social Service (NCSS), and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will include conducting research into family and early childhood-related areas, equipping practitioners with an understanding of social policy approaches, and expanding service-learning opportunities for SUSS students.

The Social Service Institute (SSI) will also offer more free e-learning resources for social service professionals from April 2024, covering areas like eldercare, disability, and mental health, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

The institute will double its current 50 hours worth of e-learning resources to more than 100 hours.

Mr Masagos was speaking at the Social Service Awards and Graduation Ceremony at the HDB Auditorium on Saturday, which lauded more than 480 social service partners with at least 20 years of service from over 65 social service agencies.

It also celebrated the achievements of SSI graduates, social service fellows who have gone beyond their call of duty in the social service sector, and awarded 17 Social Service Scholarships.

Mr Masagos said that being more agile and responsive to the needs of the social sector is important.

“We must not only identify current needs, but also anticipate the future needs of our sector, unpack the skills and competencies required, and plan ahead so that our Institutes of Higher Learning and training providers can equip social service professionals,” he said.

SSI, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, plays an important role in identifying the needs of the sector and translating this into training, he added.

“Take the example of inclusive pre-schools. With the shift to support children with developmental needs in pre-schools, pre-school teachers have to acquire new competencies on early intervention and classroom management to complement their existing skillsets.”

SSI has rolled out training across the sector and has trained over 1,700 teachers to take on the role of Inclusion Coordinators to date, he added.

Mr Masagos said that SUSS has also been instrumental in developing social service professionals and equipping them to serve effectively.

Over the years, SUSS has worked with MSF to develop new certifications, like family counselling for example, to ensure social service professionals are equipped to meet needs in the sector, he added.

Many researchers at SUSS also work closely with social service agencies to conduct their research studies, ensuring that the findings are useful for practitioners and agencies.

“This close partnership across the sectors creates a valuable feedback loop where research informs practice, and practice informs research, enabling us to refine policies and practice to better support families and individuals in need.”

Mr Masagos said SUSS and MSF will be co-organising the Asian Family Conference 2024 to foster a healthy exchange of ideas and deepen knowledge as a way to enhance family resilience in countries and the region.