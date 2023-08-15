New survey shows S’poreans’ views on social mobility, education and work aspirations

SINGAPORE - Eighty-five per cent of respondents in a recent survey believe their socio-economic situation can be improved through hard work, even though one in two feel that Singapore has become a more unequal society in the past decade.

The poll of 1,000 respondents also found that they have changing definitions of success that go beyond wealth and career.

The survey by Access Singapore, a non-profit organisation that works with schools to provide career exposure for disadvantaged students, asked respondents for their perceptions of social mobility, the education system and work aspirations.

Those polled were spread across different age groups, from 16 to 55 years old and above.

The survey, which is in its second edition, was done in partnership with market research firm Milieu Insight from June to July 2023. The first survey was conducted in 2021 and its results were released in 2022.

In the latest poll, about three-quarters of respondents feel it is difficult to have a successful career in Singapore without a university degree.

More than 80 per cent of those polled say that attending a brand name secondary school influences the opportunities one has in life. Such schools refer to independent schools or those offering the Special Assistance Programme, which is for students who are strong in their mother tongue.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents say they will be willing to relocate to another neighbourhood so that their child will get into a brand name school if they have the means.

The survey also highlighted the perception of the importance of social connections and housing estates in social mobility.

Nine in 10 respondents believe that strong social connections are necessary to secure attractive jobs in Singapore, and seven in 10 think that different neighbourhoods provide varying access to better social networks and resources.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Access Singapore founder and chief executive Clarence Ching said: “I think people recognise hard work, but social capital gives you the edge.”

Government interventions such as early childhood initiative KidStart have worked well, he said, along with attempts to redefine meritocracy and expand the definition of success.

But there is more that can be done in the later schooling years to equalise opportunities for students, he said. Access Singapore’s programmes include pairing students with industry mentors and getting guest speakers to share career insights.