New study’s preliminary findings reveal S’poreans’ perspectives amid global uncertainty

SINGAPORE – A majority of Singaporeans are concerned about potential repercussions from social and political unrest in neighbouring countries, and agree that the city-state is vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.
However, slightly less than half of Singaporeans believe that if the country is attacked, the international community will help, reveal preliminary findings of a new study by global policy advisory firm Kantar Public.
Called Our Place In The World, the study examines how the evolving global landscape and the uncertainties it poses affect how Singaporeans view themselves, the country’s demographic diversity, their relationship with new immigrants, and whether they have a realistic understanding of geopolitical realities.
Between June and September, an online survey was done with 763 Singaporeans here, across different ages, races and genders.
There were more than 90 questions asked over six sections, including perceptions about opportunities in Singapore, national service and national pride.
Kantar Public has previously conducted research for the Singapore Government, including a study for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on social cohesion that was completed in 2020.
Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at Kantar Public, said that the study is timely, given that the global socio-political climate has shifted significantly, especially over the last five years.
He noted that regional events or geopolitical dynamics rarely featured in domestic studies about Singapore previously.
However, it has become apparent how Singapore’s “well-being and fate is interwoven with the rest of the world”.
Dr Leong highlighted how issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the protracted war in Europe, global economic downturns, populist leaders elected into governments and growing tension between the United States and China have not only disrupted societies but also caused countries to become more divided and polarised.
“This has a greater impact on small countries like Singapore,” he said. “We cannot discuss Singapore’s identity and social cohesion without considering these external factors.”
Some of the preliminary results about how Singaporeans view the nation as a small city-state show:
- 83 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that social and political unrest in our neighbouring countries will impact Singapore;
- 80.5 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that Singapore’s sovereignty and independence is recognised by all countries;
- 53.8 per cent strongly agreed or agreed Singapore being an open and inclusive country makes it vulnerable;
- 49.3 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that if Singapore is attacked, the international community will come to its aid;
- 36.3 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that Singapore is too small to compete in the world.
Dr Leong said these findings show that, on a whole, Singaporeans have a good understanding of the country’s strengths. However, he felt that Singaporeans could be pessimistic about being an open society or coming from a small country.
“Being open and inclusive is a strength. It is what will make us adaptable,” he added.
“Not many countries can be diverse, yet socially cohesive and harmonious like us, and the results corroborated this. We are not small if the world sees the values in working with us.”
The survey also uncovered insights into Singaporeans’ social markers of how new immigrants should integrate into society.
There is a widespread expectation – 74 per cent of respondents – that new immigrants should respect and uphold the nation’s multiracial and multi-religious practices.
Less importance was placed on the ability to speak conversational English – 48 per cent said it was either very important or extremely important for new immigrants to be able to do so.
Singaporeans had strong support for national service, with 93.4 per cent agreeing that it is necessary for the defence of Singapore.
National pride also fared well, as 85.8 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that being a Singapore citizen is an important part of who they are.
In-depth results are slated for release in the first quarter of 2024.
Kantar Public also wants to interview 3,000 overseas Singaporeans, besides drawing on responses from focus group discussions which it did with this group in the first half of the year.
The survey with overseas Singaporeans will conclude by the end of November, and these findings are likely to be reported by mid-2024. Those who wish to participate can complete the online survey here.
Dr Leong expects the perceptions between Singaporeans here and those based overseas to be different.
He noted that past academic research has shown that cultural immersion abroad may result in two opposing effects – a Singaporean overseas might adopt a more culturally inclusive view, or embrace a more nationalist view of diversity.
Calling overseas Singaporeans “social ambassadors to the rest of the world”, Dr Leong said this group has a better understanding of the country’s strength and vulnerabilities as a small city-state.
“They have seen the seismic changes in other parts of the world and they can bring home fresh ideas, help us expand our economic network, and in times of global crises they can be our bridge to the global network, for example, if there is another pandemic lockdown, or if the relations between global superpowers deteriorate,” he added.
Dr Leong said that the data collected will give a sense if Singaporeans have a pragmatic view of the country’s national resilience, and which community feels most disengaged or worried about the country’s long-term capability to deal with emerging pan-national crises.
“This will inform how we should engage them in policymaking.”