New study’s preliminary findings reveal S’poreans’ perspectives amid global uncertainty

SINGAPORE – A majority of Singaporeans are concerned about potential repercussions from social and political unrest in neighbouring countries, and agree that the city-state is vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.

However, slightly less than half of Singaporeans believe that if the country is attacked, the international community will help, reveal preliminary findings of a new study by global policy advisory firm Kantar Public.

Called Our Place In The World, the study examines how the evolving global landscape and the uncertainties it poses affect how Singaporeans view themselves, the country’s demographic diversity, their relationship with new immigrants, and whether they have a realistic understanding of geopolitical realities.

Between June and September, an online survey was done with 763 Singaporeans here, across different ages, races and genders.

There were more than 90 questions asked over six sections, including perceptions about opportunities in Singapore, national service and national pride.

Kantar Public has previously conducted research for the Singapore Government, including a study for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on social cohesion that was completed in 2020.

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at Kantar Public, said that the study is timely, given that the global socio-political climate has shifted significantly, especially over the last five years.

He noted that regional events or geopolitical dynamics rarely featured in domestic studies about Singapore previously.

However, it has become apparent how Singapore’s “well-being and fate is interwoven with the rest of the world”.

Dr Leong highlighted how issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the protracted war in Europe, global economic downturns, populist leaders elected into governments and growing tension between the United States and China have not only disrupted societies but also caused countries to become more divided and polarised.

“This has a greater impact on small countries like Singapore,” he said. “We cannot discuss Singapore’s identity and social cohesion without considering these external factors.”

Some of the preliminary results about how Singaporeans view the nation as a small city-state show:

83 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that social and political unrest in our neighbouring countries will impact Singapore;

80.5 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that Singapore’s sovereignty and independence is recognised by all countries;

53.8 per cent strongly agreed or agreed Singapore being an open and inclusive country makes it vulnerable;

49.3 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that if Singapore is attacked, the international community will come to its aid;

36.3 per cent strongly agreed or agreed that Singapore is too small to compete in the world.

Dr Leong said these findings show that, on a whole, Singaporeans have a good understanding of the country’s strengths. However, he felt that Singaporeans could be pessimistic about being an open society or coming from a small country.

“Being open and inclusive is a strength. It is what will make us adaptable,” he added.

“Not many countries can be diverse, yet socially cohesive and harmonious like us, and the results corroborated this. We are not small if the world sees the values in working with us.”