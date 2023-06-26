New stem cell therapy for heart repair shows promising pre-clinical results

SINGAPORE – Researchers have long been able to create beating heart cells from stem cells in an attempt to help heart failure patients heal.

But when these cells were implanted into damaged heart muscles in animals, they beat to their own drum and out of sync with the original heartbeat, rendering them discordant and useless for tissue repair.

A new stem cell therapy treatment, developed by a team at Duke-NUS Medical School using immature stem cells, seems to be able to sidestep this problem.

In the study, published in the journal npj Regenerative Medicine in May, immature stem cells were cultivated in the laboratory to grow into heart muscle precursor cells, which can be activated to develop into different types of heart cells.

The most common cause of death worldwide is ischaemic heart disease, whereby diminished blood flow to the heart causes the heart muscle cells to die and results in myocardial infarction (MI) or heart attack.

“The very first course of action for clinics is to open up the vessel using stents to allow blood flow, but there’s already damage. Over time, such patients will develop chronic MI and the heart will slowly fail. When the heart fails, there’s no other treatment for that,” said Dr Lynn Yap, who led the research while an assistant professor at the Duke-NUS Medical School.

During pre-clinical trials, her team injected the immature cells into the area of the heart damaged by heart attack. The cells were able to grow into new heart muscle, restoring damaged tissues and improving heart function. This has shown promising results in pigs.

“This gives us an edge over the beating heart cells. These lesser cells have better potency, and we also saw a reduction in arrhythmia,” said Dr Yap.

In previous studies, the transplantation of heart muscle cells that were already beating brought about fatal side effects such as ventricular arrhythmia – abnormal heartbeats that can limit or stop the heart from supplying blood to the body.

“The current state of the art is using beating cardiomyocytes. So that’s where the problem lies. These actually have their own rhythm. One of these, called the nodal cell, is the pacemaker cell of the heart. So when you transplant something with its own rhythm into an ectopic heart, then there will be two conflicting pacemakers,” said Dr Yap, who is now an assistant professor at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University.

She added that the problem could not be overcome and animals died in many of the pre-clinical studies.

The basis for the immature stem cell project was three decades of work on human proteins called laminin by Professor Karl Tryggvason of Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School.