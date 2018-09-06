New STB chief executive named

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will have a new chief executive from Oct 29.

Mr Keith Tan Kean Loong, 44, deputy secretary of policy at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), will fill the position which has been vacant since end-May.

In a statement announcing the appointment yesterday, Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry, said: "I am confident that Keith's experience in various leadership roles... will equip him well to lead STB to achieve its next lap by pursuing quality tourism and driving tourism development."

Mr Tan told The Straits Times that he hopes "to build on STB's good work over the years, to continue developing Singapore as a vibrant and exciting country that Singaporeans are proud of, and that attracts people from around the world".

Mr Tan is responsible for defence policy, strategic communications, national education and Total Defence at Mindef.

He is credited with playing a key role in strengthening Singapore's defence relations with key international partners and enhancing Mindef's strategic communication capabilities.

He oversaw key projects such as the signing of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the setting up of So Drama! Entertainment and extending the reach of Total Defence and National Education through innovative means.

Mr Tan previously held senior leadership positions in the Public Service Division, Civil Service College as well as MTI.

He will be replaced at Mindef by Mr Teo Eng Dih, special assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and concurrent senior director of climate change at the Prime Minister's Office.

STB's previous chief executive, Mr Lionel Yeo, 45, stepped down on May 31, telling ST he intended to join the private sector.

During Mr Yeo's six-year tenure, Singapore secured several major sporting events, including the BNP Paribas Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup.