New statutory board to be set up on July 1, merging SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The inaugural board for the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) will sit for a two-year term until June 30, 2028,

SINGAPORE – A new statutory board will be set up on July 1 that will merge SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG).

The inaugural board for the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) will sit for a two-year term until June 30, 2028 , said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a June 24 statement .

Former DBS banker Lim Sim Seng , who is currently SIA Engineering’s deputy chairman, will chair the new board. He was previously chairman of the Singapore Land Authority, and Building and Construction Authority .

Earlier, he was group head for DBS group consumer banking and wealth management, and country head for DBS Singapore. He is also non-resident High Commissioner to Nigeria .

MOM, in its statement, said: “Mr Lim will steer SWDA’s strategic direction, strengthen coordination with key partners, and ensure strong governance and build organisation capabilities.

“Mr Lim’s strong public service and commercial experience will be valuable in leading the transition to SWDA.”

The board will comprise 11 other members, including SWDA chief executive Dilys Boey , NTUC deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong , co-founder of fashion label Love, Bonito Rachel Lim , and Digital Development and Information Ministry senior director Zhang Weijie , whose work focuses on the digital economy sector.

MOM said the board members come from the public and private sectors, and their mix of expertise will help ensure SWDA remains closely attuned to the evolving needs of workers and employers.

It will also strengthen the integration of skills development and workforce transformation, it added.

MOM also thanked WSG chairman Chew Hock Yong and SSG chairman Tan Kai Hoe , and members of both boards for their contributions.