New standard to help operators prepare suitable portion sizes, safe and nutritious food for children

SINGAPORE – Care centre operators and their food service providers will get more help to prepare safe and nutritious food with appropriate portion sizes for infants and children up to 12 years old with the launch of a new standard on Wednesday.

The Singapore Standard 692 Guidelines for Nutrition and Food Services for Infants and Children, or SS 692, cover a range of areas. These include food safety, hygiene and quality practices; food intolerances, hypersensitivity and allergy management; nutrition care; and menu planning.

At the launch event at pre-school My First Skool at 6 New Punggol Road, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli said the new standard comes amid findings from a study on birth cohorts in Singapore that good eating behaviour can mitigate a child’s risk of obesity, even for children with risk factors like having a parent who is overweight.

Conversely, studies show that poor eating habits and improper nutrition during childhood can lead to obesity, which in turn increases the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, said Mr Masagos.

Mr Masagos said it is therefore important to develop healthy eating habits and provide children with nutritious meals from a young age. He highlighted efforts such as the use of healthier ingredients like lower-sodium sauces, healthier oils and brown rice to prepare meals for pupils in some pre-schools and schools.

Mr Masagos said the new standard will complement current efforts.

“The standard provides recommendations across a wide range of areas, from recommended portion sizes and nutritional balance in meals to food safety and hygiene. I believe that this new standard will serve as an additional resource for school leaders, educators and food service providers,” he said.

The standard was developed by a 20-member working group, led by the National Healthcare Group (NHG), with representatives from healthcare, national agencies and the authorities, research institutes, institutes of higher learning, relevant industry associations and service providers.

In a joint press statement, NHG, Singapore Manufacturing Federation and Enterprise Singapore said the key features of SS 692 are recommendations for the conduct of food safety and hygiene audits; developing a menu plan covering food selection, preparation, the number of servings and age-appropriate serving portions; ensuring the right food consistency for infants; and steps to wean infants to solid food.

The guidelines include a list of foods likely to cause intolerances, hypersensitivities or allergic reactions to better equip care centre operators and food service providers in menu planning. Checklists that supplement the guidelines further support the care centre operators and food service providers in providing safe, high-quality and nutritious meals.

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of My First Skool, said: “My First Skool has always placed great importance on the curation and preparation of nutritious, tasty yet interesting meals for our young children. We also equip our in-house cooks with knowledge of children’s nutrition and allergies. I believe the standards shared today will serve as an additional source of reference for our educators and parents on nutrition for pre-schoolers.”

NHG will be working with relevant agencies and professional bodies to develop resources based on the guidelines to support the adoption of the standard and ensure that children receive the nutrition they need during the critical phases of their development.

The standards can be purchased from the Singapore Standards e-shop.