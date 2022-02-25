New ST webinar series kicks off with making of Covid-19 book

The Straits Times has launched a new series of webinars for subscribers, starting with one yesterday discussing the making of its book, In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story.

The webinars are meant to help The Straits Times connect and engage with its audience, drawing them into the conversation with newsmakers and those who shape the news.

Last year, six were held, including on United States-China ties and race relations in Singapore.

The webinar yesterday was hosted by news editor Karamjit Kaur and featured executive editor Sumiko Tan and health correspondent Timothy Goh.

All three had worked on the Covid-19 book, which was launched last month.

During the 40-minute session, Ms Tan and Mr Goh talked about various aspects of Singapore's fight against the coronavirus, such as the race to secure supplies of face masks as well as vaccines.

They also answered questions from the virtual audience on the Government's change in its stance on face masks, and how it managed the Covid-19 situation in migrant worker dormitories.

Asked why The Straits Times decided to write a book on the pandemic, Ms Tan said: "I was wondering what we journalists can do to help in the fight. We're not doctors or nurses... but we can tell stories, and we can chronicle what's happening. That's our job, that's our contribution."

In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story retails for $28 (with GST) at major bookstores.

It is also available online at www.stbooks.sg. Check out the website at str.sg/covid-book

Six podcasts based on the book will also be released, starting with the first episode next month.

The podcasts will be helmed by Ms Tan, Mr Goh and senior health correspondent Joyce Teo.