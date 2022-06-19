New sports facility with children's playground, futsal pitch opens in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A new sports facility with a children's playground, futsal pitch and other recreational facilities has opened in Choa Chu Kang.

On Sunday (June 19), more than 10,000 residents participated in a sports day event to mark the opening of The Arena @ Keat Hong, which is located next to Block 421 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Facilities in the 639 sq m arena include courts for badminton, petanque, volleyball and basketball, as well as a 400m jogging and walking track next to a mini-park, a sheltered event hall with a green roof, and adult and senior fitness corners.

The 426 sq m playground, about the size of four four-room flats, has two separate zones - one for children aged two to six, and another for those aged seven to 12 years old.

The futsal pitch, which is on an artificial turf, features a high-tech interactive football wall with impact-sensitive panels to give players feedback.

At the launch event, Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, MP for the Keat Hong ward in Chua Chu Kang GRC, said the arena is located at the site of the former Lam Soon Community Centre.

"This was where we had all our activities. Through input from residents and the support of the town council, we have made the new facilities here inclusive," said Mr Zhulkarnain.

The arena has been designed with barrier-free entry and ramps to ensure easy access for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The sports day, which also falls on Father's Day, comes after a two-year hiatus in major community events and gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Zhulkarnain said the aim of the event was to encourage residents to build community bonds and exercise more.

The arena is part of the $15 million Keat Hong Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) for Blocks 401 to 428 in Choa Chu Kang Avenues 3 and 4.

Other improvement works in the pipeline include enhancing connectivity and inclusive access, and the upgrading of amenities within the Keat Hong neighbourhood.

NRP is a fully funded government programme by the Housing Board aimed at enhancing HDB neighbourhoods while taking in residents' suggestions for the proposed improvements.

The event on Sunday was attended by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling and Mr Don Wee, who are all MPs of Chua Chu Kang GRC.