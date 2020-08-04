New SPH e-commerce platform to help businesses and consumers

SINGAPORE - A new e-commerce platform offering shoppers promotional codes and discounts for their favourite brands and eateries has been launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The online platform, called Shop For Good, aims to help businesses and consumers stimulate the economy, SPH said last Friday (July 31).

It provides free listings of promotional codes and discount vouchers from food and beverage, retail and lifestyle merchants to consumers for an exclusive period of time.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said: "We hope to rally our readers to help local businesses tide through these difficult times. SPH is happy to use our network, through Shop For Good, as a catalyst for our retail and service sectors to regain momentum."

One of the eateries found on the site is Fill A Pita. The middle-eastern vegetarian restaurant in the Central Business District has taken a 90 per cent to 95 per cent hit in its lunch dine-in earnings as more people have been working from home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Fill A Pita director Ibrahim Khater said: "As we're all going through a difficult time, we are participating in Shop For Good to offer our customers great value deals to allow them to dine at their favourite restaurants at a better price."

He added: "We share the same vision of thinking of the customer first."

Aside from Fill A Pita, eateries such as Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar and BTM Mussels & Bar, retail brands like Cath Kidston, Pedro and Dorothy Perkins, and lifestyle merchants NING Foot & Back Spa and Pink Parlour have also joined the platform.

Users can find vouchers on the site listed by region and category, or search for their favourite brand names.

The vouchers can be bought for personal use or given away to friends and family members.

Enterprises who want to list their deals as part of the campaign can do so by sending an e-mail to sfgmerchant@sph.com.sg for more information from now until Aug 31.

Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar managing director Vinod Jhakmola said the F&B sector has been one of the hardest hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fact that we are getting a complimentary listing and we have partnered with Shop For Good for voucher sales make it even more appealing for us. We are looking for business and we would like to reach out to both new and existing patrons of Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar," he said.